Popular Massachusetts Treat Only Has 100 Calories

Massachusetts is home to some very tasty treats. For example, the original recipe for the chocolate chip cookie was invented by Ruth Wakefield in Whitman. How about the delicious Fluffernutter? The tasty combination of peanut butter and marshmallow creme between two pieces of bread has roots in Somerville and Melrose and of course, who can forget about Boston Creme pie? The list of delicious delights goes on and on.

There's One Massachusetts Treat That is Perfect for the Summer Months and Your Waistline

If you have a craving for ice cream but are watching your waistline, then a good option would be the Massachusetts-based Hoosdie Cup. Believe it or not, the delicious chocolate and vanilla treat only has 100 calories per serving. That's pretty guilt-free if you ask me especially if you only have it on occasion. Of course, if you load it up with toppings then that's a whole different story. High-fructose corn syrup is one of the ingredients so again, moderation is key.

The Hoodsie Cup Was Founded in Massachusetts and Has Been Around for Nearly 80 Years

Hoodsie is a product of the Hood company and has been around since 1947. The Hood dairy product company is located in Lynnfield and was founded in Charlestown It's great to know that Massachusetts is the home of such a delicious treat. Here's to some guilt-free eating this summer.

