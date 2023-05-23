A Popular Summer Sweet Treat Was Founded in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to some very tasty treats. For example, the original recipe for the chocolate chip cookie was invented by Ruth Wakefield in Whitman. How about the delicious Fluffernutter? The tasty combination of peanut butter and marshmallow creme between two pieces of bread has roots in Somerville and Melrose. Of course, we can't forget about Boston Creme Pie which was first served at the grand opening of Boston's Parker House now known as the Omni Parker House in downtown Boston. The list of delicious foods that were founded in Massachusetts goes on and on which you can view below.

There's One Particular Ice Cream Treat With Massachusetts Roots That You May Enjoy Especially During the Warmer Weather

One particular sweet treat that I enjoy each summer and all year round for that matter is the Hoodise Ice Cream cup. Just when you can't choose between chocolate or vanilla, the Hoodsie Cup solves that dilemma and gives you the best of both worlds and has been doing so since 1947. Hoodsie has roots in Massachusetts as it is a product of the Hood company. The Hood dairy product company is located in Lynnfield and the company was founded in Charlestown It's great to know that Massachusetts is the home of such a delicious treat.

You Can Find The Popular Hoodise Cup at Most Grocery Stores; Certainly in Massachusetts Grocery Stores

If you are craving some ice cream on a hot summer day you can certainly cruise on over to one of your favorite, local ice cream shops or you can head to your local grocery store and pick up a sack of Hoodise Cups and you'll be covered for a while as 10 of the delicious cups come in a sack. Either way, it's a win for you. For further reading about the Hoodise Cup, Yankee Magazine published a great article about the sweet treat a couple of years ago. Check it out now and have a delicious summer.

