Horesracing: Special Town Meeting Set for Dec. 11

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Selectboard has scheduled a Special Town Meeting for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6:00 p.m. at the Monument Mountain Regional High School auditorium.

At this time, there is only one article on the warrant: a citizen petition regarding horseracing at the fairgrounds property.

The Selectboard also voted to accept any other citizen petitions through Nov. 20.

The board scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Nov. 25, 4:15 p.m., to sign the final warrant for the Special Town Meeting.