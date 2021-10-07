Hospitals In Massachusetts Preparing To Fire Unvaccinated Workers

Hospitals in Massachusetts are getting ready to brace themselves for the termination of unvaccinated workers which number in the hundreds.

The Associated Press reports that while vaccination rates at Massachusetts hospitals are high for the most part, there are thousands of workers who have yet to get vaccinated ahead of the deadlines.

For many hospitals in the Bay State, the vaccination deadline is November 1, however, for many more health systems, the deadline is just a week away, October 15. According to officials at Mass General Brigham, which is the largest hospital system in the state, there are roughly 4,000 employees who have either not received their shots or provided proof of vaccination ahead of the October 15 deadline.

Back in August, Beth Israel Lahey Health said that they're giving all staff in their hospital system until October 31 to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. They have made it clear that the October 31 deadline will stand regardless of any update on FDA authorization status.

UMass Memorial Health Care is giving employees until Nov. 1 to get shots. Officials said that about 90% have been vaccinated so far. For some hospitals, getting 100% compliance, or anywhere near that number may seem impossible.

However, some hospitals have proven that it can be done. The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute says that 99% of employees have been vaccinated. Also, closer to home in Springfield, Baystate Health reports that more than 99% of their workers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

For more on the story, please visit the AP's website here.

