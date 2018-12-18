Housatonic Basketball Results for Dec. 17

In Senior Division action from last night, Pick Enroll defeated Cove Lanes 53-52 in overtime. For Pick, Colby Carlson scored 18 points, Sam Yeung contributed 9, Manny Brown scored 7 and Griffin McElroy added 7.

For Cove Lanes, Adam Kronenberg scored 16 points, Ler Sprague added 9, Isaiah Keefner contributed 8 and Ethan Morowitz scored 8.

Elsewhere, Aberdale's defeated Wheeler and Taylor with a final score of 53-47. For Aberdale's, Kyle Wllencamp scored 21 points, Devon Hannivan added 13 and Sean Scarbro contributed 8.

For Wheeler and Taylor, Khalil Carlson scored 24 points, Ben Gross added 6 and Henry Broadway contributed 5.