Housatonic River Cleanup: Public Meetings

From the Town of Great Barrington

There are three informational sessions for you to learn more about the background and the particulars of the settlement agreement related to the proposed PCB cleanup and disposal plan:

1.) Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Lee High School, 300 Greylock Street, Lee, MA

2.) Thursday, February 20, 2020, 6:00 p.m., Monument Mountain High School, 600 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA

3.) Thursday, March 5, 2020, 6:00 p.m., Herberg Middle School, Auditorium, 501 Pomeroy Avenue, Pittsfield, MA

Interested citizens may attend whichever session is convenient for them. The U.S. EPA website offers additional information by going here.

For more information, contact Christopher Rembold, Assistant Town Manager/Director of Planning and Community Development, at crembold@townofgb.org.