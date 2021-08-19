How Do You Feel About Masking Up in Great Barrington Buildings?

It had to happen sooner or later. With the delta variant becoming more prevalent in the Berkshires; certain businesses, organizations and towns are requiring visitors, customers, employees etc. to mask up. To think that we were out of the woods for a while beginning a couple of months ago on May 29. I had a feeling it wouldn't last.

We recently heard about Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield implementing a mask mandate and now the Town of Great Barrington has taken precautions and is requiring employees, visitors, vendors and others to wear face masks in town buildings and in town-owned vehicles, effective immediately according to a press release that was sent to WSBS from the town. What this also means is that in town owned buildings, you'll have to mask up whether you are vaccinated or not.

For me personally, I don't have an issue or a gripe about masking up as nearly four years ago I received a kidney transplant which means, I'm more susceptible to picking up covid/delta variant than a normal person as my immune system is bit weaker than many. Knock on wood, I haven't been sick since the transplant. Double knock on wood. Once you're given a second chance at living a normal life, wearing a mask isn't that big of deal, of course that's just my personal opinion. Plus, we wore masks for months anyway. After a while it just becomes part of the daily routine. However, I do realize that there are some that suffer from respiratory issues and it may not be as easy or matter of fact for them to wear a mask.

In regard to the new mask wearing requirement put forth by the town, Great Barrington Town Manager, Mark Pruhenski had the following to say on the subject:

Great Barrington has one of the highest immunization rates in the state, but given the power of the delta variant we are stepping up our precautions to avoid virus transmission. We also urge our residents and visitors to honor the requests of local businesses that ask customers to mask up before entering.

So, what are your thoughts? Do you agree or disagree with the recent mask rules implemented by the town?

