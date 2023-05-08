Is It True? Massachusetts Has the Second Hardest Drivers Test in the Nation

Massachusetts residents are known for many things, and their reputation often precedes them. Loud, aggressive, and sometimes aggressive are three adjectives that are often mentioned when describing a stereotypical Massachusetts resident, and while that's certainly not the case for everyone, there are some of us who fall into those categories, especially when it comes to our driving.

While New York might have the reputation of being the worst drivers in the U.S., I’d like to argue a strong case for the fact that Massholes (hey, it’s in the Oxford Dictionary) really take the cake.

Massachusetts drivers carry a certain reputation, however, it's not exactly easy to get a drives license in the Bay State. In fact, it's quite difficult. How difficult? It's harder to get your driver's license in Massachusetts than in every other state, except one.

A recent study reports that obtaining a Massachusetts driver's license is the second most difficult license to obtain in the country.

Massachusetts Driver's License Test is the Second Most Difficult in the U.S.

According to the study, the state of Massachusetts received an overall difficulty score of 77/100, coming in behind Washington, which received 80/100. The Utah law firm that conducted the research says they analyzed numerous factors including how difficult the knowledge and driving portions of the test are, license and testing costs, and whether a learner’s permit is required.

So not only is it difficult to obtain a Massachusetts driver's license, the actual knowledge test itself is the third hardest in the nation.

Driving-tests.org reports that Massachusetts driver's tests have a 72 percent pass rate, only outranked by New York, which has a 70 percent pass rate, and New Mexico which has a pass rate of 68 percent.