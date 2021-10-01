How Long Before Latest Tik Tok Challenge Hits Berkshire County?

Are you at all familiar with the "Devious Licks" challenge? It's one of the latest inane challenges on Tik Tok and if you're a parent of a child going to school, you may want to make yourself aware of it and talk with your children about it.

The viral "Devious Licks" challenge on Tik Tok sparks school students to get involved in destructive acts. In this challenge, "link" means theft, and it's happening all over the country. Kids are stealing items from their schools, everything from toilet paper and hand sanitizers, to more serious items like fire extinguishers.

This Tik Tok Trend is happening in school districts in neighboring states and even Eastern Massachusetts at an alarming rate. Recently in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, students were disciplined for stealing soap dispensers. Just last week, Framingham school officials made it clear that if students were caught participating in the "devious licks" challenge, they could be brought up on criminal charges.

WTEN/News 10 Albany is reporting that the Devious Licks trend is causing Albany school officials to sound the alarm to parents. The Albany school district said the challenge violates the Student Code of Conduct and can cause harm to students and others.

Keep in mind that Tik Tok themselves has banned the "Devious Licks" videos because they violate their guidelines, however, the videos continue to pop up on other social media sites. And some of the videos get tons and tons of views.

You may remember earlier this summer a little thing called the "milk crate" challenge on Tik Tok. The challenge prompted people to stand on teetering milk crate towers several feet off the ground. Needless to say, this caused quite a few injuries.

