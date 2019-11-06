How Much Snow Can We Expect Thursday Night?

Ah yes, Berkshire weather. Sometimes we can have a mild winter (however rare as of late) other times we can see the white stuff in late April. I remember one year (I think it was 2011) we had a big Halloween snowstorm and then when it came winter time, it was mild for the season.

Yes we are supposed to get some snow on Thursday evening but luckily according to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather it's not anything we wont be able to handle as we are more than likely to see 1-2 inches. It goes without saying, roads and sidewalks will be slippery so take caution.

Remember for weather when you want it 24/7, you can go to our website or call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118.