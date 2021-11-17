If the colder weather has got you down remember two things…it’s still fall and winter doesn’t officially arrive until December 21st. So, if you’re already complaining then you just might be interested in the latest announcement from Spirit Airlines.

In a press release on Monday Spirit Airlines announced new nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Miami daily. The price depending on the day is pretty surprising. Clicking on the Spirit Airlines website you can fly out of Bradley on a nonstop flight to Miami on Monday, December 6th for $38.39 and return from Miami to Hartford the following Saturday, December 11th for another $38.39. Your flight would leave Bradley at 8:10 pm arriving 3:20 minutes later at 11:30 pm. The return nonstop flights from Miami back to Bradley depart at 3:45 pm arriving in Hartford at 6:56 PM.

Flying Spirit you will have additional charges for baggage, advanced seat assignments, and other upcharges. You would not find out the final price until to begin the booking process. Not all flights are under $40 but there are a number of lower price flights available.

Bradley International Airport in Hartford is the 2nd largest airport in New England behind Logan in Boston. It is a slightly longer drive than Albany but Bradley has some great options especially if you’re looking for nonstop flights to a warm destination like Miami. With the addition of Spirit Airlines' new nonstop service, Frontier, Jet Blue, and American all offer non-stop flights to warm and sunny Miami.