Tonight Game 5 Celtics vs Heat in Miami

Can the Celtics put strong back-to-back performances together tonight in Game 5 against the Heat in Miami? The C’s coming off a big win Monday night have been consistent winning 5 games during their playoff run following a loss. The issue plaguing both teams in this Eastern Conference round has been putting back-to-back wins together. Both teams have fallen way short of the mark getting blown out after dominating the game before.

Tip-off for Game 5 tonight in Miami is at 8:30 and will be carried on ESPN. Because of a conflict with the Red Sox game tonight there will not be any local radio broadcast of tonight’s Celtics game. The next potential radio broadcast in the Berkshires is Game 7 if needed on Sunday and will be broadcast on WNAW in North Adams and WBEC-AM in Pittsfield.

Injuries have been an issue and whether the Celtics will have all their benchmark players available tonight will not be announced until we are closer to game time. The C’s released an injury report yesterday ahead of tonight’s game. On the list is Robert Williams who stepped up big Monday night with 9 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots while dropping in 12 points. Williams is listed as questionable with left knee soreness. Marcus Smart is also listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain that kept him out of action Monday night.

Win or lose tonight the series will move back to Boston on Friday for Game 6. A win tonight and Friday will propel the Celtics into the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors or the Dallas Mavericks. If the Celtics and Heat split the next two games the series will be moving back to Miami for Game 7 on Sunday.

In the Western Conference series, the Mavericks avoided the sweep last night and forced the Warriors to put the brooms back in the closet. Dallas dominated Golden State in game 4 outscoring them 119 to 109. That series now heads back to Cali tomorrow night for Game 5 with Golden State up 3 games to 1.

