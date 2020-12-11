How You Can View The Best Meteor Shower of 2020 This Weekend
Everyone in Massachusetts should have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of spectacular cosmic phenomenon this weekend.
The Geminids meteor shower, which NASA says is one of the best meteor showers of the year, will peak Sunday night into Monday morning with up 150 meteors per hour. The Geminids can produce a good number of meteors most years, but this year’s peak coincides with a new moon. With darker skies, even faint meteors will be visible.
The Geminids actually began on Dec. 4 and will continue through Dec. 17, but the best viewing for Massachusetts residents will be this Sunday night. The best time to look up toward the northeast sky is from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. on Monday. Nasa estimates that the peak of the showers will be 2 a.m. Monday morning.