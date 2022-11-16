In recent years it feels like folks are jumping straight from Halloween to Christmas. Some Massachusetts residents are throwing up their trees before the pumpkins are even off their porches. Did everyone all of a sudden forget about Thanksgiving?

For me, Thanksgiving is the best holiday of the year. In its evolution, Thanksgiving has become about gathering with family and friends, eating, drinking, and being merry. Most importantly, being thankful for all the good there is in life. It's just pure in comparison to the more commercialized Christmas holiday, which for many Massachusetts residents brings stress and financial burden.

If you're fortunate enough to be financially comfortable, the stress of holiday spending might not get to you, but for the majority of Massachusetts residents, it can be a tough time of year.

Depending on your Thanksgiving plans, if you're hosting or going out to eat, and the number of mouths that need to be fed, turkey day can get pricey, but not even close to the amount of money families spend on Christmas.

All this talk about holiday spending has us wondering...

How Much Does the Average Massachusetts Family Spend on Thanksgiving?

According to Statista, 2021, consumers in the United States spent an average of $488 for Thanksgiving. According to the results of a survey, this was an increase of approximately 12 percent over 2020. With inflation and rising costs, spending in 2022 is expected to increase another 14 percent.