Huh? This Strange MA Law May Not be That Strange After All

It's always fun to take a look at bizarre laws in your home state. In Massachusetts, we looked at about 4 or 5 strange laws over the past few weeks. Some of these laws are still on the books in Massachusetts but luckily aren't enforced. Some of the strange Massachusetts laws we featured include the following:

Snoring in your home is illegal in Massachusetts unless all bedroom windows are closed and securely locked.

In Massachusetts, you'll be fined $10 if you deface a milk carton/milk can without the owner's consent.

Goatees are illegal in Massachusetts unless you obtain and pay for a license to wear your goatee in public.

Yeah, as you can see these laws don't make a whole lot of sense but then again every state has its own set of laws that are headscratchers.

Another weird Massachusetts law that seems to be a more popular one due to the fact that the title is so ridiculous is gorillas not being allowed to ride in the backseat of cars. As strange as this law sounds, it actually makes sense because there is more to the law than just the gorilla angle. This law actually pertains to all animals and when you look at the law that way, it's not so strange.

Here's the actual, complete law from the Massachusetts Legislature:

Section 22H. No person shall transport an animal in the back of a motor vehicle in a space intended for a load on the vehicle on a public way unless such space is enclosed or has side and tail racks to a height of at least 46 inches extending vertically from the floor, the animal is cross tethered to the vehicle, the animal is protected by a secured container or cage or the animal is otherwise protected in a manner which will prevent the animal from being thrown or from falling or jumping from the vehicle. Whoever violates the provisions of this section shall be punished by a fine of not less than $50.

So, there you have it. Yes, the gorilla aspect makes the law odd and definitely funny but in the end, the law was put into place in Massachusetts to protect animals which is a-okay in my book.

