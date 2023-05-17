Human Remains Identified In Pittsfield As Missing Man

In the Live 95.9 morning news on Wednesday was the fact that a Morningview Drive resident contacted the Pittsfield Police after possible human remains were found close to their home on Mother's Day.

Shorty after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Pittsfield Police released the following information regarding the identification of those remains.

In July 2022 members of the Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) began searching for 69 year-old Lee Walter Meisenheimer who was reported missing. Meisenheimer lived alone and did not have any close relatives so his last known sighting could not be confirmed.

Officers and Investigators searched Meisenheimer’s home, property, and surrounding areas with negative results. The subsequent investigation involved the use of police K9s and searches of the surrounding neighborhoods.

Investigators conducted interviews, reviewed video surveillance footage, and examined Meisenheimer’s financial accounts but no pertinent information was gleaned from those efforts.

Meisenheimer’s information was entered into NCIC, a nationwide law enforcement database and other neighboring law enforcement agencies were asked to be on the lookout for him.

On Sunday May 14th 2023 at approximately 6:25pm, PPD officers responded to the area of Morningview Drive in Pittsfield. A resident there called after the discovery of apparent human remains and clothing in a wooded area behind a yard.

Responding officers confirmed the presence of human remains and contacted personnel from the State Medical Examiner’s Office. A subsequent autopsy positively identified the remains as Meisenheimer, and extended family members were notified.

At this time there is no evidence to suggest foul play, and the cause and manner of death are pending.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the PPD Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be left on the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).