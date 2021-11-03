Legendary Boston-based band The Stompers will be coming to the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Saturday, Nov. 13 and we have your tickets. The Stompers had their greatest success in the '80s with such hits as 'Let's Rock n Roll' (1979) 'Shutdown' (1981) and "Never Tell an Angel (When Your Heart's on Fire)' (1988).

When the group got their start, The Stompers received the stamp of approval as a must-see live act as they have toured with legendary acts The Beach Boys and The J. Geils Band. You don't want to miss this show. Get your tickets now by going here.

The Boston Globe named The Stompers the best band of the '80s. You'll be getting an out-of-this-world rock and roll experience at the Colonial. This show is not to be missed. Get your tickets here.

As stated on their official website, The Stompers were established in 1977 and the band continues to play a limited number of shows each year to sold-out audiences that span three generations. November 2017 marked the band’s 40th anniversary and The Stompers Rock n Roll Revelry is full steam ahead! The upcoming stop at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield will be the band's Farewell Western Massachusetts performance.

Don't snooze on this opportunity to see one of the best rock bands that have come out of Boston. We have your tickets for the Nov. 13 show right now as we are giving you a great deal...Two tickets for only $40. This is a $75 value. Why pay full price when you can take advantage of this deal just in time for the holidays This would make an excellent early holiday gift. Get your tickets now by going here.

We know The Stompers are from Massachusetts but check out these other acts that came out of the Bay State.

These 25 Successful Musical Acts are From Massachusetts

Do you agree with this list? What needs to be added and what should be removed?

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

Check out the soundtrack of your high school years.