As lovers of all things 90's, we couldn't be more excited to share the new that The Wallflowers announced a show at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

You can see Jakob Dylan and the rest of the band Friday, May 20 on Castle St. in the heart of the southern Berkshires.

Since the 1990's, the Wallflowers have stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands, a group dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s Bringing Down the Horse as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012’s Glad All Over.

In 2021, the Wallflowers released Exit Wounds. The collection marks the first new Wallflowers material since Glad All Over. And while the wait has been long, the much-anticipated record finds the band’s signature sound – lean, potent and eminently entrancing – intact, even as Dylan surrounds himself with a fresh cast of musicians .

Tickets go on sale today, March 9 at 12 p.m. for all Mahaiwe members and general public sales start Saturday, March 12 at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here

