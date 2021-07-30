Alicia Dulin has been named as Great Barrington’s new treasurer/collector.

Before joining Great Barrington’s Town Hall staff, Dulin served as town treasurer/collector in Sheffield for three years. From 2013-2018, she was assistant to Sheffield's town administrator, and she previously worked as an administrative assistant intern at the Pittsfield Police Department.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Alicia to our team here at Town Hall”, said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. “She brings a great deal of municipal experience with her and I’m confident that she’ll do an excellent job leading her department in the coming years.”

Dulin earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Westfield State College, and she is a graduate of Lee High School.

She holds the designation of Associate Massachusetts Certified Public Purchasing Official. She is also completing additional credentials related to her work, including Certified Massachusetts Municipal Treasurer and Certified Massachusetts Municipal Collector.

By the way, if you are looking for employment and want to work in Great Barrington, the town is seeking a Youth Services Tech to work in the Library Department. This full-time position (40 hours a week) requires skills in customer service, knowledge of library procedures and familiarity with computer operations. High school diploma required; some college or college degree preferred. Familiarity with Evergreen circulation system and C/W MARS is a plus. Must be available for evening and weekend hours.

You can obtain and application by going here. Send application, resume and cover letter to Amanda DeGiorgis, Library Director via email (adegiorgis@townofgb.org) or mail to Amanda DeGiorgis, Mason Library, 231 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. E.O.E

