Over the past couple of months we have shared with you some strange laws from the states of Massachusetts and Vermont. Some of the highlights for me include the following for Massachusetts:

Snoring is prohibited unless all bedroom windows are closed and securely locked.

Christmas has been illegal in Massachusetts since 1659. If you celebrate Christmas, you will be fined five shillings.

It is illegal to take a lion to the movies

For the State of Vermont, some of the highlights include the following:

Women must get permission from their husbands to wear false teeth

It is illegal to paint a horse in Vermont

In the town of Barre, all residents must bathe every Saturday night.

As we continue with our series of states that have wild and oddball laws, we couldn't help but to take a look at New York. New York has some pretty whacky laws. Then there are some laws that allow for risky behavior throughout the "Empire State." However, there are some laws on this list that actually make sense. Thanks to our Townsquare sister station, along with Ranker and Only in Your State, we're able to provide you with 14 head scratching laws courtesy of New York.

