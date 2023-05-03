If You Visit Massachusetts, Pay Heed To 5 All-Important Mandates

While there may not be an official guide to living in Massachusetts, there certainly are plenty of unwritten rules that help Bay Staters and visitors get along each day. Here are some unspoken commandments that we all adhere to (MOST of the time)

Trifonov_Evgeniy Trifonov_Evgeniy loading...

For starters, the actual weather will NEVER match the morning report, especially in our statewide urban areas. Tuning in to local news before sunrise is nothing but a 3 to 4 hour marathon of fluff and the talent does NOT surpass those who present the nightly broadcasts plus you are constantly bombarded with commercials (which I understand is necessary, but the spot breaks are all clustered together keeping the viewer to stay tuned, especially when it comes to finding out what the forecast entails). I only tune in to find out the updated weather, but I can do without other elements that are presented, including network items and a lack of LOCAL news.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Keep the hometown pride strong: Bay state residents have a strong bond with their respective communities, especially here in the beautiful Berkshires and our surrounding tri-state region. Involve yourself in your town's LOCAL activities and support LOCAL business in your backyard as any money spent stays within our area and it adds a boost to our economy, which is sorely needed these days.

undefined undefined undefined undefined loading...

When driving, beware of those dreaded potholes which seem to rear their ugly heads due to poor weather conditions, bad planning and a lack of maintenance. and if you are NOT careful in avoiding them, a hefty repair bill will truly lighten your wallet. The two biggest Bay State cities, Boston and Worcester are main culprits in causing future problems to your vehicle. Three words: Proceed with caution!

dpa/picture alliance via Getty I dpa/picture alliance via Getty I loading...

There is no doubt, Dunkin' Donuts is a Bay state staple in getting your morning coffee, but if you are making a run for that all-important cup of java, you are going to "Dunks" and there is no doubt Massachusetts residents from the Berkshires to Boston seriously adhere to this term. There’s no better way to make friends and influence people than walking into your workplace with a container of Munchkins and a cardboard box of hot "Dunks coffee".

(Courtesy of the Big E) Courtesy of the Big E loading...

Finally, The Big E takes center stage in West Springfield during the month of September. A word of warning: NEVER attend on a full stomach as the unlimited options await those who need their fix of "fair food". And you wouldn't even think of missing out on all that incredible battered, fried, glazed, sugared and whipped goodness! It's an expensive day or night out, but let's face it, this is a once a year event and you have our permission to indulge. Start saving on the side and you'll be all set!

BOTTOM LINE: For all those visiting, now you know what it's like to be a Bay State resident as it's uniqueness will bring you back home feeling like you NEED to make another return to The Commonwealth. And you will, for sure!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.onlyinyourstate.com)