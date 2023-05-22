Massachusetts is famous for many things. The Boston Tea Party, terrible accents, and rapid sports fans, just to name a few. But besides the obvious, did you know Massachusetts is famous for the invention and development of many items, most still in existence today?

Many of the historic Massachusetts inventions and firsts are household staples that were created out of necessity, or in some cases even by accident. Others were in development for years at some of the most prestigious and well-respected colleges and institutions.

As a lifelong Bay State resident, I was surprised to learn that some of these items were invented right here in my home state.

Get our free mobile app

18 Groundbreaking Inventions that Came from Massachusetts

Check out the list below and let us know if we missed any.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.