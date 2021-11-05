Is it Illegal in Massachusetts Not Having These on Your Car?

Author: Jesse Stewart

As we head deeper and deeper into fall, we all know that the evil four-letter word is right around the corner...snow! Yes, like it or not, winter will be here before we know it. Of course, many folks love winter as they can hit the slopes and do some skiing, snowboarding, or snow tubing. In addition, children and adults alike can enjoy some outdoor ice skating.

In Berkshire County, you have the local ski resorts gearing up for their busy time of year. I also remember last year, Railroad Street Youth Project in Great Barrington constructed an ice skating rink which was a big hit with the Berkshire community. Hopefully, that will be open again to the community this winter.

As anyone who lives in Massachusetts, specifically Berkshire County knows, winters can be tough but it's in our blood to be able to handle whatever Mother Nature tosses our way. Whether it's 8,9,10 even 25 inches of snow, most of us are prepared and ready to roll out our trusty snowblowers.

Another form of winter preparation that many Massachusetts and Berkshire County folks take seriously is making sure that snow tires are installed on their vehicles. Whether it's regular snow tires, studded, chains, or all-seasons, many of us have some form of rugged tires that can get us through the long, cold Berkshire winters.

I started wondering if snow tires were required in Massachusetts as I have always naturally just had them on my vehicles throughout the years. The answer is that they are not required. According to multiple sources including Legal Beagle, Massachusetts has no current laws or regulations requiring the use of snow tires or chains for automobiles. However local laws may require the use of either snow tires or chains if conditions warrant. For your protection, you'll probably want to have some form of winter tires on your vehicle for the months ahead. Better to be safe than sorry.

