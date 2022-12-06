Is It Illegal To Stop At A Yield Sign In Massachusetts?

If I don't have to come to a complete stop anytime I'm driving, I absolutely will not. I'm sure most don't love stopping either.

Road rage is a problem in this country and if anyone breaks the rules of the road here in Massachusetts, even for a second, people get really upset. Honking horns, obscene gestures, you get the idea.

I was in traffic yesterday behind someone as I approached a yield sign. Now, I assume most drivers on the road would like to get to their destination as quickly as possible and unnecessary stopping would be interfere with that goal. This person came to a complete stop at the yield. A complete stop.

If there was traffic approaching from the opposite direction, I could understand this, but for most of us, a yield is a free pass to "roll through" the stop sign, right? 😂

I thought to myself rather angrily, "shouldn't it be illegal to come to a complete stop at a yield sign?!" (All the while knowing the answer is probably "no".)

SO, IS IT ILLEGAL TO COME TO A COMPLETE STOP AT A YIELD SIGN IN MA?

A STOP sign always means “come to a complete halt” and applies to each vehicle that comes to the sign.

When you see a YIELD sign, slow down and be prepared to stop. Let vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians go before you proceed. You must come to a complete stop if traffic conditions require it. -mass.gov

So, in actuality, you gotta stop if you must!