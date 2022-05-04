Is The Roe Vs Wade Debate Confusing For Area Berkshire Residents?

It was back in January of 1973 when the subject of legalizing abortion became a topic that dominated news headlines nationwide. Berkshire residents were monitoring the latest developments and continue to do so as the subject continues to generate buzz but there are perplexing sidebars to this sensitive matter as the majority of states are now considering bans on abortion and this is lousy timing with an election year on the horizon.

Once again, The U.S. Supreme Court is in the spotlight as they could rule on this controversial matter by July where revisions indicate each state can regulate and will have the power to ban the procedure, much to the opposition of many women who want the law to stay intact. There has been no immediate comment issued regarding this matter as the guessing game continues to plague many supporters who are taking to the streets to exercise their spoken word by attending loud protests and rallies within their respective communities.

Closer to home, our neighboring state of New York will welcome anybody who is seeking an abortion and some of the Empire State's major politicians are weighing in on this controversial topic without hesitation. For starters, Senator Chuck Schumer put his two cents on how this latest setback would not yield positive results nationwide:

"If the report is accurate, The Supreme Court is poised to inflict the restriction of rights in the past 50 years--not just on women, but on all Americans"

Governor Kathy Hochul guaranteed the state will not close the door on those seeking an abortion as she reiterated these thoughts in a recent Tweet:

"For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms. Abortion will always be safe and accessible in New York"

So far, Massachusetts and Connecticut have yet to chime in on the latest developments on this matter, although both states are steering towards the same direction as their neighboring western border, but that has yet to be confirmed. We'll keep you posted.

A total of 16 states including The District of Columbia have been deemed as having "protective access" to abortion practices within their state laws. These ongoing and changing developments presents a rare breach of the Supreme Court's deliberation process which has no longer proved to be secretive with a case of surpassing important issues on this sensitive topic at hand. There are two words to best describe this scenario: "Stay Tuned".