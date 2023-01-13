In case you haven't looked at a calendar today, it's Friday the 13th. A lot of people think that coincides with bad luck or perhaps you think it's synonymous with a certain slasher by the name of Jason Voorhees. What do you think Jason would be up to these days? My guess is he's enjoying his time in Massachusetts.

That may sound like a crazy theory, but is it? Remember 2020? Nobody could go out anywhere. So, Jason probably has since decided it was time to get out more. He was probably on lockdown in some cabin while he social distanced and plotted out his next move after the pandemic. He's been preparing for Friday the 13th in 2023. Where's the best place he could hide out? Massachusetts would be perfect! And here's why...

5 Reasons Why Jason Voorhees Lives in Massachusetts

Today is primetime for Jason to be out and about as it is. The weather's not the greatest, which is a perfect setting for a horror movie. There are tons of events happening in and around Massachusetts this weekend so it's a prime opportunity for Jason to catch his victims off guard. Jason has probably been taking a break since before the holidays too. He probably got a new knife for Christmas, maybe also a newer mask. It's likely he's been waiting for a particular date to show off his new possessions.

There it is. While you're out and about enjoying the upcoming weekend, just take caution because there's a pretty good chance Jason Voorhees is loving his life in the Bay State. Hopefully you'll steer clear of him on this Friday the 13th, Massachusetts!

