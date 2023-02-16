It’s Raining $$$ In Western Mass! Two $100K Lottery Tickets Sold!

I'm happy to say that good luck and good fortune continue in Massachusetts! Even though I myself am not present on that list of winners, I still happily congratulate those who are!

Seriously, cash windfalls are happening all over the Bay State and we're less than two full months into 2023. As I mentioned in an earlier post, the two largest lottery prizes won in the state of Massachusetts so far in 2023 were two $31 million Mega Millions jackpot prizes and that was just in January!

And by the way, those two $31 million jackpots are also the sixth-largest lottery prizes ever won in the history of the lottery in Massachusetts. Pretty SWEET! Think of the bills that could pay off!

We're now into February and just over the past couple of days, two $100,000 winning Mass State Lottery prizes have been claimed, both in Western Massachusetts. One prize was claimed at a supermarket, and the other was claimed at a gas station.

The first $100,000 winner was courtesy of the daily Mass Cash lottery drawing. That means that all five numbers that the winner picked were drawn. It was sold from a Stop & Shop supermarket in Holyoke. And this past Sunday, February 12th, the winner claimed their fortune.

The second $100,000 winner was courtesy of a $30 "Millions" scratch ticket that was purchased from a Cumberland Farms convenience store in Williamsburg. The winner claimed their prize on Wednesday, February 15th.

If you want to check it out for yourself, just visit the Mass State Lottery website here. The website releases a list of all the winning tickets over $600 every day.

