It’s Time to Warm The Children

Warm The Children is a signature program of the Sheffield Kiwanis. Its mission is to provide new warm winter clothing for children of local families in need.

2019 is Sheffield Kiwanis' 12th year of sponsoring WTC. Qualified families are identified by and referred by local schools and social service agencies such as WIC and Head Start. In our area children who are eligible for free or reduced-cost school lunches are eligible for Warm The Children.

In 2017 Sheffield Kiwanis became the first Warm The Children program to try online shopping. Parents shop for their children, put the items into their online cart which is then reviewed for appropriateness by Kiwanis volunteers. Payment is made electronically and the items are shipped directly to the family's home.

Some statistics and information:

- The number of families in need grows each year.

- In 2018 over 250 children from pre-school to high school were referred to Kiwanis and received new winter clothing.

- Through generous donations from the community, Kiwanis was able to provide up to $80 of new clothing for each child. With careful shopping $80 goes a long way.

-Families may purchase jackets, snowpants, boots, mittens, hats, pajamas, long-sleeved shirts, long pants and the like. They have even approved blankets for children who need one.

-100% of every dollar donated goes to purchasing new clothing for children in the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire school districts. Donations are tax deductible.

-Donations can be made by check payable to Sheffield Kiwanis with Warm The Children noted in the memo line or by credit card or Paypal via their website which you can view by going here. Checks should be made payable to: PO Box 683, Sheffield, MA 01257.

-All administrative costs are borne by Sheffield Kiwanis.

-For more information about Warm The Children contact Pat Salvi, (413) 528-1097 or email: info@sheffieldkiwanis.org.