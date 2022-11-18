After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up.

According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde was spotted with her children — Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8 — at Styles' concert in Los Angeles. Wilde was seen at a number of Styles' tour dates over the past few months.

Styles and Wilde were first linked together in January 2021.

Why Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up?

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision," one source told People, adding, "They're still very close friends."

"Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart," another source said.

The pair's relationship was thrust under a microscope during production and the press tour for their 2022 film Don't Worry Darling.

The filming of the movie was surrounding by controversy and drama, including rumors of friction between Wilde, director of the film, and Florence Pugh, one of the film's lead stars.

"The public pressure on them has been difficult. They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship," a source told People of the challenges Styles and Wilde faced in their relationship.

Neither Wilde nor Styles has addressed the split as of publishing.