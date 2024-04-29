Popular TV shows have a way of getting inside our heads and seeing the establishing shots in the opening credits over and over leads us to believe that the programs are shot in these actual homes. Truth be told, it's quite the opposite.

TV Homes Aren't Where You Think They Are

It's rare for television programs to be filmed in the actual homes they feature; that all happens on sound stages. An extreme example of this is the Brady Bunch house, which was recently gutted inside to look like the interior shots from the iconic TV show as part of a program on HGTV. Confusing? Kind of.

Even more interesting are shows like Golden Girls, which was set in Miami, while the home used in shots from the TV show is actually in Los Angeles.

Palm Trees Behind TV House in Milwaukee Google Street View loading...

Palm Trees in Milwaukee?

In some cases (you'll see one below), a show based in Milwaukee had palm trees strategically left out of the shots. Last we checked, palm trees don't grow in Milwaukee.

Think you know your TV homes? We've scoured Google Street View and found some of the most iconic TV homes, spanning from the wholesome '60s, to the quirky '70s, the awesome '80s, the nostalgic '90s through to today.

Can you identify which shows made these real-life homes famous?

IMPORTANT: These are private homes and approaching them may result in criminal prosecution.

