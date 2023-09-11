Unique Idaho Dome Home Sits Next to a National Forest [PHOTOS]

If normal cookie-cutter houses aren't for you, you're in for a real treat with this Idaho home.

A geodesic house is for sale in Sandpoint, Idaho and it's a total eye-catcher. In fact, it was just named the week's most popular listing on Realtor.com. When you see it, you'll understand why.

What's a geodesic home?

Google dictionary describes term geodesic as the "shortest line between two points on a sphere or other curved surface." There are several benefits to having this kind of dome home. According to 2-10, they are energy efficient, strong, and can better resist the elements. Cons are that they can be difficult to construct and create divisions in rooms so it requires an experienced builder. It'll also be hard to find off the shelf materials.

Geodesic Dome Home in Sandpoint, Idaho

This dome was very well crafted. Originally built in 1996, it was completely redesigned down to the stubs in 2016 by local architect John Sayler. It's now a luxurious work of art. The home is on 10 acres and features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, mudroom, master suite with a loft, a separate five bay garage, heated floors and so much more. It'll cost you though, as it's currently listed for $8,250,000.

It's the perfect home for nature enthusiasts too as it's surrounded by the Kaniksu National Forest and has tons of nearby trails to hike, bike, and horseback. Plus, it's within 30 minutes of Schweitzer Mountain and Lake Pend Orielle. Basically, it's a forest oasis. See for yourself.

Want to see more unique forest homes?

