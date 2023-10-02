Toys R Us Plans Huge Comeback; Here’s Where They’re Opening

Toys R Us is set to launch an aggressive comeback with a series of stores throughout the U.S.

CNBC is reporting the toy retailer that filed for bankruptcy in 2017 is looking to open "as many as 24 new flagship stores."

Where Will The New Toys R Us Stores Be Located?

Toys R Us reportedly has plans to open a variety of stores as early as this holiday season.

CNBC says the 24 new flagship stores are planned for "prime cities." Those stores are planned to open early 2024.

Flagship stores will be opened as part of a partnership with Go! Retail Group, which is known for its mall stores selling calendars, games and toys.

Those who don't want to wait until next year to do their toy shopping in person should make plans to travel through Texas in the coming months. Toys R Us is scheduled to open its first airport store in Terminal A at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in November.

There's also a planned push to reach people water travel with the Toys R Us brand. The CNBC report said Toys R Us is currently working with various cruise lines to get stores onboard their ships.

What Happened To Toys R Us?

The Toys "R Us name has been passed around a couple times since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

According to CNN, Tru Kids Inc. bought the brand in a liquidation sale in 2018 with high hopes of opening stores in malls across the U.S.

CNN reported Tru Kids later sold Toys R Us to its current owner, WHP Global, after it ran into difficulties opening the stores during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The brand was later revived within Macy's stores in several states.

