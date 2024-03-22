Dieters are always looking for an easy way to achieve their weight loss goals without breaking the bank, so the latest viral trend seems too good to be true.

Can drinking an oatmeal smoothie really help you get the beach body of your dreams?

What is 'Oatzempic?'

'Oatzempic' is a new weight loss trend that's starting to gain traction on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The program consists of supplementing a low-calorie diet with a blended oat beverage; the name 'Oatzempic' is a nod to another weight loss trend-- Ozempic.

What is Ozempic?

You've probably heard about OZEMPIC, a GLP-1 medication that's made international headlines for its ability to assist obese patients in shedding pesky pounds.

Is 'Oatzempic' the Same as Ozempic?

Despite the clever name, 'Oatzempic' is not the same as Ozempic (semaglutide); the latter is a pharmaceutical treatment that is available only by prescription and under the care of a licensed physician. 'Oatzempic,' however, is a simple blended oat beverage.

How Do You Make 'Oatzempic' At Home?

The 'Oatzempic' drink appears to be a concoction of whole oats, water, and lime juice blended into a smooth drink.

Does 'Oatzempic' Work?

There are currently no published clinical studies on the effectiveness of consuming a blended oat and lime juice beverage, so it's impossible to gauge the effectiveness of this diet trend.

However, research does suggest that consuming whole grains like oats can be an effective way to add more fiber to your diet; fiber is known for helping dieters increase their satiety. Oats are also proven to be effective at reducing cholesterol levels--so, in theory, adding an 'Oatzempic' drink to your daily routine could help you feel fuller longer and improve your overall heart health.

What's the Most Important Thing to Know About Diets Like 'Oatzempic?'

The bottom line: you should always discuss any changes to your diet with your doctor. Regularly scheduled visits with a licensed physician are the best way to ensure you're on the path to long-term wellness.

