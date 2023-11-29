The Worst Day of the Week to Shop at Walmart in Massachusetts

It's the holiday season which means you'll most likely be out shopping more than usual. Fighting the crowds, out-of-stock items and heavy traffic can all lead to an overwhelming and frustrating shopping experience. Furthermore, many people that are looking for deals will probably shop at Walmart at least one time during the holiday season.

If you're a Walmart shopper, you're experience can be a bit more tolerable if you know when to avoid shopping at the giant retailer. Taking the holiday season out of the equation (because the holidays are a busy time for shopping in general) Yahoo! Finance states that if you are trying to dodge crowds you'll want to avoid shopping at Walmart on Saturdays and Sundays.

Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.com said the following regarding shopping at Walmart on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday is the worst day to shop at Walmart. On the weekends, you’ll be battling a busy store, long lines, and possibly empty shelves and slim pickings on fresh foods.

As someone who shops at Walmart from time to time, I agree that the weekends are a really busy time at Walmart and the lines feel like you are waiting to jump on the new, hot ride at Six Flags. Sundays can be tolerable for shopping at Walmart but it depends on the time of day choose. Shopping on Sunday during suppertime hours seems to do the trick when it comes to avoiding big crowds and long lines.

Massachusetts has quite a few Walmart stores including Pittsfield, Westfield, North Adams, Northampton, Westfield, Springfield, Hadley, Worcester, and the list goes on and on. Do yourself a favor and shop at Walmart during the week on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, especially during the holidays. You'll be doing yourself a favor.

