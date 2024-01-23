It’s Shocking How Many States Have Already Seen Snow This 2023-24 Winter Season

When cold weather memes are going viral all over social media about the cold and ice it's always referring to the typical states that have a true winter. Snow, ice, and cold temperatures below zero are really the norm for at least a few days throughout the Midwest and Northeast.

Then there's this.

Yes, if you're paying attention to the weather then you know that deep freezes and bitter weather have made it to the southern states and west coast cities that are normally balmy this time of year relatively speaking.

Now we know Arizona and California see snow in their ski resorts of Taos and Lake Tahoe for example, but overall snow isn't a part of the climate, and living out there is solely to avoid the winter as one of many reasons for many people. Even Hawaii can see snow way on the tippy top of Mauna Kea which is one of the largest mountains in the world, as well as an active volcano, on the Big Island of Hawaii according to Newsweek.

But how about this fun fact for you for this 2023-2024 winter season? According to the Weather Channel, it's snowed in all 50 states if even just a light dusting.

The last time this happened according to the Weather Channel was 14 years ago.

Clinching this feat is usually reliant on Florida seeing snowflakes at some point during the winter. Snow on the ground at the same time in all 50 states is much harder to accomplish, but it's happened before, notably in February 2010.

Even beautiful ice skating on driveways in Louisiana is happening as this Olympic gold medalist shared because yes, that usually "northerner" weather has decided to grace every state this season.

Celebrities Who Supposedly Smell Bad Find out which stars have been allegedly accused of offending others' olfactory senses. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard