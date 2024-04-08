America&#8217;s Oldest Police Department is in Massachusetts

America’s Oldest Police Department is in Massachusetts

shiyali

Our local police departments and the Massachusetts State Police do so much to keep us safe and serve justice that sometimes we take it for granted at least I know I do. In addition to keeping us safe, our police departments are involved in the community and the interest of the Massachusetts citizens.

Some Examples of Our Massachusetts Police Departments Being Involved with the Community and Putting Citizen Interests First Include the Following: 

  • Participate in sessions regarding virtual bullying
  • Connect with our children by visiting schools
  • Offer in-person or virtual chats with the public
  • Give public tours of the police stations
  • Visit and raise money for children in hospitals
  • Participate in community events like "Cop on Top" (an event where law enforcement officers sit on the rooftop of a building for one or more days to raise awareness of and funds for Special Olympics)
  • Listen to citizen concerns when needed

Did You Know That The Oldest Police Department in Massachusetts is also the Oldest in America

I always wondered what the first police department was in the U.S. and come to find out it's the Boston Police Department. Here's some information from the City of Boston Archives.

As the oldest police department in the country, the Boston Police Department (BPD) has a rich history and a well-established presence in the Boston community. The department was established in 1854 structured after the model developed by Sir Robert Peele for the London Police force. The Boston Police Department was the first paid, professional public safety department in the country.

The Boston Police Department is Also Ingrained in the Community 

True to what we discussed above, the Boston Police Department works tirelessly to protect its citizens but also participates and ingrains itself in the community. An example of this is in a recent post on the department's Facebook page below.

Boston Police, thank you for protecting the good citizens of Boston. Keep up the great work.

