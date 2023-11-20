How a Coffee Mug Replaced a Woman’s Car That was Burnt to a Crisp

A woman whose care was charred beyond recognition is getting a new ride thanks to her choice of travel mug.

Viral Stanley Mug Video After Car Fire

TikTok user @danimarielettering recently shared a short video of her car, or what was left of her car, following a devastating fire.

Nearly the entire interior of the vehicle was destroyed. The steering wheel now droops from where it melted. The seats are torn to shreds.

About the only recognizable item in the entire car is a Stanley insulated travel mug that is still nestled into the center console's cupholder.

"It was on fire yesterday and it still has ice in it," @danimarielettering says in the video as we hear the ice clang against the inside of the mug.

The video has been viewed more than 82 million times. At least some of those views came straight from the Stanley brand who had its own response to the horrifying car fire.

Owner Of Torched Car Gets Surprise Following Viral TikTok Video

The Stanley brand and its parent company, the Seattle-based Pacific Market International got wind of the video after having its official TikTok tagged in the post.

Terence Reilly, global president for Stanley, shared his response to the viral video a few days after the initial post. In the video, Reilly says the company is glad everyone is safe following the fire while also noting how it showed the durability of Stanley products.

But the purpose of his video was greater than saying "hey, glad you're ok."

"I've seen a lot of comments from people saying we should send you some Stanleys," Reilly says. "Well, we're going to send you some Stanleys."

The company's acts of generosity didn't end with some free products.

"We've never done this before and we'll probably never do it again," Reilly says following a brief pause. "But we would love to replace your vehicle."

The TikToker says she is "grateful" not only for Stanley replacing her car, but also everyone who commented on her viral video.

"Thank you to you for taking time out of your day to write on a stranger's TikTok in support of getting a new vehicle," she said in a follow-up video. "I just can't believe it."

