Want to See the World’s Tallest Tree? You’ll Probably End Up in Jail

You may never see the world's tallest tree unless you're willing to risk doing hard time behind bars.

Despite its height, the towering tree can only be seen by traveling off the well-maintained trails. Doing so could lead to fines and possible jail time.

Where Is The World's Tallest Tree?

It will take some luck, risk and navigation skills to find the world's tallest tree.

IFLScience.com revealed the tree, which is nicknamed "Hyperion" is located deep into Redwoods National and State Park in northern California. The site claims the tree is more than 380-feet tall making it taller than the Statue of Liberty, which measures at 305 feet.

The tree was first "discovered" in 2006.

Hyperion, which is a coast redwood, can be found along Tom McDonald Creek in the Tall Trees Grove portion of Redwood National Park. FamousRedwoods.com pinpointed the area as being about 250 miles north of San Francisco near the town of Orick.

In fact, Hyperion is so deep in the thick woods "there are no direct easy walking trails" to get there.

Now, If you're thinking "I've got a machete and know my way around the woods," I'm sorry to say you'll still encounter trouble on your journey.

Why It Is Illegal To Hike To The World's Largest Tree

Unfortunately, other hikers and adventurers have ruined our chances of safely trekking to see Hyperion.

According to a report from the New York Times, the National Park Service shutdown the area after discovering "garbage and human waste" left behind by those who visited the tree. If you get caught at the tree, you could face six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

"We are encouraging visitors not to seek out Hyperion, and we continue to ask people not to create social trails anywhere in the redwoods," the National Park Service tells visitors on its website.

In addition to Hyperion, climbing any tree in Redwood National Park is prohibited without a permit issued by the National Park Service.

