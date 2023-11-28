Here’s the #2 Safest Place to Live in Massachusetts for 2023

There's much to consider when moving to a new area especially if you plan on starting a family. What is the culture like? How is the school system? Do you want to be in a high-traffic area or a more laid-back area with less hustle and bustle? If buying, what do the property taxes look like? Doing your homework is key before making the decision to move to a new location.

If you're looking to move to Massachusetts you have plenty of options to consider. There are many attractions Massachusetts offers from big city areas to quaint, small towns with plenty of open space. There's so much to think about when moving to the Bay State but as is the case for most people, safety is a top priority. As shared in a previous article, the safest town to live in Massachusetts is Clinton but which town comes in second place?

What is the #2 Safest Town to Live in Massachusetts?

According to the Property Club (which is the same source that was used in the previous article) the Middlesex County town of Hopkinton is the second safest town to live in Massachusetts for 2023. Here's an excerpt of Property Club's review of Hopkinton.

Hopkinton is another one of the safest towns in Massachusetts. This wooded suburban community has a population of 18,758 and a crime rate that is 91% below the national average. Hopkinton is a great choice for commuters looking for space and safety outside of Boston.

Fun Fact: The Boston Marathon route begins in Hopkinton Common.

If you're looking to move to a safe Massachusetts town, Hopkinton is definitely worth checking out. In addition, the town is only 25 miles west of Boston, so there is plenty to do and easy access to Massachusetts' biggest city. It's the best of both worlds. You can see which other towns made the list by going here.

