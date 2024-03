TikTok Ban: How Your Local Congress Members Voted

TikTok is one step closer to being banned in the U.S. following the U.S. House's approval of legislation on Wednesday.

The bill calls for TikTok to breakaway from its parent company, ByteDance, or be banned from app stores in the U.S. The company would have 180 days to take action. The issue was raised out of concerns regarding ByteDance being a Chinese-based company.

The measure, which had strong bipartisan support, was passed by a 352-65 Congressional vote. It will now move on to the U.S. Senate.

Here is a breakdown of how each Congress member voted.

