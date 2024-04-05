Here’s the #1 Snobbiest Place in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts is home to many friendly folks. Over the years I have met many people through my work in radio and I have only met a small number of people that have a less than friendly personality and that number is very small. But Massachusetts has been known to have snobby individuals in some areas. This could be due to having many affluent towns and cities as well as being home to a number of prestigious colleges throughout the state. Whatever the reason, there are some people that can't help but keep their noses stuck in the air.

Get our free mobile app

What is the Snobbiest Place in Massachusetts for 2024?

Road Snacks released a study of the 10 snobbiest places in Massachusetts for 2024. The study examined things like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated populations by city in Massachusetts. Before we reveal the top spot, let's see which places in Massachusetts landed in second and third place.

The City of Newburyport lands in third place when it comes to the "snobby" factor. Last year Somerville took the #3 spot but moved down to #4 in 2024. Here are some stats on Newburyport from the study.

Population: 18,356

% Highly Educated: 64.0%

Median Income: $127,306

Median Home Price: $820,037

Just like last year, the City of Cambridge lands in the #2 position of snobbiest places in Massachusetts for 2024. Here are some stats from the study.

Population: 117,962

% Highly Educated: 80.0%

Median Income: $121,539

Median Home Price: $946,296

We have a repeat winner. The City of Newton landed in the top spot of snobbiest places in Massachusetts for 2023 and it's the same case for 2024. Here are some stats from the study as provided by Road Snacks.

Population: 88,453

% Highly Educated: 81.0%

Median Income: $176,373

Median Home Price: $1,367,720

So, Newton is so snobby that the city is the king of snobs for 2023 and 2024. From your experience do you agree with this study or is Newton getting the short end of the stick? You can see what other places in Massachusetts made the list by going here.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker