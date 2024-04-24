Hall of Famer Howie Long played 13 years in the National Football League, all for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders. The All-Pro, Pro Bowl defensive end earned a ring in Super Bowl XVIII in 1984.

Long earned an Emmy Award in 1994 as an NFL studio analyst for Fox Sports and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

What you may not know about Howie Long is that he is from Massachusetts and played high school football here in the Bay State.

Get our free mobile app

Howard Matthew Moses Long was born in Somerville, Massachusetts on January 6, 1960. Long was raised in Charlestown by his maternal grandmother Elizabeth Mullen and several uncles who looked out for him.

Long attended Milford High School in Milford, Massachusetts in Worcester County, where he lettered in football, basketball and track, and is a member of the Milford Hall of Fame.

NFL Legend Howie Long Played For This Massachusetts High School Getty Images loading...

Long played for the Villanova University Wildcats football team, lettering all four years. He also earned a degree in communications from Villanova.

Long was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft.

After hanging up his cleats following the 1993 football season, Long launched an acting career, appearing in several films including 3000 Miles to Graceland, That Thing You Do and Broken Arrow.

He also entered the broadcast booth, where he remains today.

Long and Diane Addonizzio were married in 1982. The couple has three sons. Chris played for the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Kyle played for the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. Howie Jr. works in the front office for the Raiders.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History