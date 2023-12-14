Here’s How You Can Thank Your Amazon Driver This Holiday Season

This time of year, Amazon drivers are out delivering a lot of packages, and usually it’s a thankless job.

Every now and then, we hear stories about those who want to reward their delivery person by leaving out candy or other treats – even if they're on a diet.

Of course, we always thank our drivers when we encounter them in person, but we don’t always get that opportunity. More often than not, packages arrive while we are at work and while we’re excited to come home and find our latest purchase, we never really get the chance to show our appreciation for the person who brought it to us.

Get our free mobile app

This time of year, though, Amazon has a way you can thank your driver and possibly earn them a little cash as well.

You can simply say, “Alexa, thank my driver” or search “thank my driver” on the Amazon site or app, and the driver of your most recent delivery will be notified of your gratitude. The first two million responses will also earn that driver a $5 bonus from the company (and at no cost to you).

The “thank my driver” feature also works year-round, so you can always show your appreciation for your driver and they will receive a notification to let them know that you did.

Amazon first introduced the feature during the 2022 holiday season, and says that since that time, drivers have received over 22 million “thank yous” from Amazon customers.

So if you are looking for a way to thank your Amazon driver (and not ruin their diet), now is your chance.

15 Things You Absolutely Cannot Return When Buying on Amazon While it's easy buying stuff from Amazon from the comfort of home, getting items that can't be returned can cause some serious headaches. Here are 15 things you absolutely cannot return when they are bought through Amazon. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll