New Season of Family Favorite Indoor Tubing Opens Soon

This Friday will be the grand opening of The Enchanted Village at Jordan's Furniture in Avon and a family favorite is coming back for the third year in a row.

No surprise that the 72-foot-long indoor tube slides are returning for another season. With the serious lack of snow last winter, it may have been the only tubing many kids got to do in Massachusetts, so clearly Jordan's Furniture is sticking with what worked so well and keeping their three, towering slides.

Starting this Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, you can start sliding down them inside The Enchanted Village, that is also bringing back many other family favorites as well.

Back once again are the 4D Polar Express ride, the 4,000-square-foot indoor skating rink and those memorable photos with Santa.

Also returning, is the upgraded Laser Imagination Theater Experience (LITE). This year's Laser LITE show featuring state-of-the-art, high-resolution laser graphics synchronized to modern holiday music.

Plus there are the challenging reindeer games, that are bound to be fun for the whole family.

Jordan's Furniture (Enchanted Village) via Facebook Jordan's Furniture (Enchanted Village) via Facebook loading...

Of course The Enchanted Village at Jordan's Furniture wouldn't be complete without the iconic, Original Jordan Marsh Blueberry Muffins that you can buy by the boxful.

Not to mention the original Jordan Marsh Enchanted Village display from their Downtown Crossing store back in the 1960s and 1970s, so even your parents and grandparents holiday traditions can be kept up.

The best part is, it doesn't matter what the weather brings to enjoy these seasonal favorite activities. The Enchanted Village is all indoors, so you can skate, tube and snuggle with Santa even if we spend another winter without snow.

But if Mother Nature does bring us some fluffy, white stuff this season, keep scrolling to find the perfect spot to enjoy that, too.

New England's Largest Snow Tubing Park Is Right in Littleton Ready to hit the slopes, but not so into skiing and snowboarding? Then a drive to Littleton, Massachusetts for some seriously epic snow tubing should be on your winter to-do list. Littleton is home to the Nashoba Valley Tubing Park, New England's largest snow tubing spot – and you can see why it's is worth the trip. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall