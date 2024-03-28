Everyone has a sweet tooth, and sometimes, you have to treat yourself by indulging it.

You may be someone whose favorite dessert is a slice of the cake or pie of your choosing. Perhaps you enjoy combining fruit with sweets (it's healthier that way, right?) by having chocolate-covered strawberries or something of the like. And of course, nothing hits the spot better than cookies, brownies, and other pastries.

But there's one dessert that is criminally underrated: cupcakes.

There are a million and one reasons to love cupcakes. Not only do they taste amazing and have extensive flavor options, but the portion sizes are perfect, and they're not nearly as complicated or messy to consume. If this writer ever gets married, she'd prefer a cupcake tower to a wedding cake any day.

Anyway, there are obviously many ways to get your hands on some cupcakes. You can always go to the grocery store and pick up a dozen pre-packaged ones. If you have an affinity for baking, you can even prepare them from scratch.

All that said, unless you're an expert baker, bakeries are your best bet if you're looking to savor some scrumptious cupcakes of the highest quality.

We decided to get the scoop on the best places for cupcakes in Massachusetts, with the help of our Facebook readers and the World Wide Web. So, without further ado, let's check out 15 of the most popular spots. Is your go-to bakery on the list?

Taste the Best Cupcakes in Massachusetts at These 15 Bakeries Gallery Credit: Megan

Now, let's head over to New Hampshire and find the best cupcakes there.