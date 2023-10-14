Stellar Lake George Village Restaurant Named Among Best In U.S.

Tripadvisor has revealed their annual Best of the Best Awards and for the 2nd year in a row, they feature a Lake George restaurant.

Every year, thousands of tourists flock to Upstate New York to enjoy nature's wonders through all of the seasons. Along the way, they try all of our great local attractions and of course restaurants. Those dining experiences for some end up getting reviewed on Trip Advisor, which in turn uses those ratings to determine their Traveler's Choice Best of the Best Awards 2023.

Canva Canva loading...

Nationwide, Traveladvisor says they rank the best destinations, things to dom hotels, beaches, and of course restaurants "...based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period."

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

Last year, Martha's Dandee Cream received a nod from Tripadvisor as one of America's Best Restaurants for Quick Eats. This year, we head downtown to the Lake George Village for another Tripadvisor honoree!

Charlie's Bar & Kitchen Voted Best Eatery For 'Everyday Eats'

Charlie's Bar & Kitchen landed at #17 on the traveler-ranked list! Charlie's is known for stellar breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus and offers a great outdoor dining area where you can soak in the sights and sounds of the Lake George Village while you dine. Here are just a few of the many great Tripadvisor reviews from diners:

"We tried Charlie's as an alternative to an establishment a bit further north on Canada Street. The breakfast was incredible, our new 'go-to' place." - Jim S.

"Celebrating wife’s birthday; during restaurant week no less. Food & service impeccable!" - John G.\

"This is the best restaurant in Lake George. I have been in food and beverage for twenty years, so it takes a lot to impress me." - Adriana S.

So now that you have your next dining spot in Lake George set, check out these Airbnb's below for an overnight stay!

Live Like A King & Queen & Peek In Lake George's Castle Cottage Airbnb This is the most unique and picturesque rental you will ever lay your eyes on in Lake George! The Castle Cottage is an Airbnb rental that sits next to the Highlands Castle, tucked in the mountains of Bolton Landing. This 2 bedroom medieval throwback features an unforgettable set of living quarters along with even more unforgettable Lake George views. Your airbinb hosts describe the cottage as "...a hidden jewel in a private setting..." and "...from the moment you arrive, you'll sense the tranquility that surrounds this enchanting property and you’ll be captivated by the most spectacular view in the world." Even that amazing description does not do these photos justice! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff