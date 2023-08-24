Massachusetts is expanding its number of locations of a well known chicken franchise that is rapidly spreading into some new locations across the Bay State.

Over the summer, some brand new locations for this eatery have sprung up in Massachusetts and there is one more location that has been announced for this popular chain that has a very distinctive menu which is tailored toward chicken. The sixth Massachusetts location for Dave's Hot Chicken has been announced this week. Judging from their socials, this is a spot that is well worth the road trip, no matter where the new location is.

Now that you've seen what type of chicken is on the menu at Dave's Hot Chicken, get ready for their new location that has been approved for Braintree at the address of 30 Forbes Rd, Unit D.

In case you're not familiar with Dave's Hot Chicken, they are known for a Nashville-style hot chicken and you can check out their full menu at the link provided here. Recently, the popular food publication, 'Eat This Not That' gave them the number two ranking of the 8 Fast Food Chains That Serve the Best Hot Chicken. Here's what 'Eat This Not That' had to say about the hot chicken franchise:

This chain is growing big time, with sales up over 250% during 2021, according to Technomic's Top 500 chain restaurant data. With over 700 locations in development, Dave's shows no signs of slowing down on its mission to bring hot chicken to every corner of the United States. Its simple yet effective menu features chicken tenders and sliders, each with an assortment of options that bring the heat. You can always opt for no heat, but where is the fun in that? Other sauces range from Lite Mild to Reaper.

The franchise has already opened a few Massachusetts locations this Summer, and their locations that are already open reside in Framingham, Woburn, Boston, Newton, and Chelmsford.

If Dave's Hot Chicken is as good as it looks, then perhaps Massachusetts residents may be coming from all over the state to their locations. That is, unless one of their locations comes to another city or town in the Bay State first.

