Here’s What Will Be Open on Labor Day in Massachusetts

The unofficial end to summer will be coming very soon. Labor Day and the holiday weekend is the final opportunity to get in that summer vacation trip or have a big family cookout before the kids are back to school for a decent length of time, at least for most people. With any family trips or backyard picnics that may be taking place, people will more than likely need to do some shopping. If you plan on doing some shopping this Labor Day, it will be helpful to know what will be open in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Which Businesses Will Be Open in Massachusetts on Labor Day 2023?

According to Country Living, the following major retailers will be open on Labor Day. All of these companies have locations in Massachusetts:

Aldi

Big Lots

Big Y

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Dunkin'

Fresh Market

Home Depot

Kohl's

Lowes

McDonald's

Petco

PetSmart

Price Chopper/Market 32

RiteAid

7-Eleven

Starbucks

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe's

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

This list is comprised mainly of national and/or regional chains that have locations in Massachusetts. To see which local businesses are open in your town, you'll want to call or check the store's website. If there are other businesses that you know of that will be open on Labor Day that we haven't included here, let us know and we will add it to the list. We hope you have a safe and fun Labor Day weekend.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.