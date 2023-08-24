Here’s What Will Be Open on Labor Day in Massachusetts
The unofficial end to summer will be coming very soon. Labor Day and the holiday weekend is the final opportunity to get in that summer vacation trip or have a big family cookout before the kids are back to school for a decent length of time, at least for most people. With any family trips or backyard picnics that may be taking place, people will more than likely need to do some shopping. If you plan on doing some shopping this Labor Day, it will be helpful to know what will be open in Massachusetts.
Which Businesses Will Be Open in Massachusetts on Labor Day 2023?
According to Country Living, the following major retailers will be open on Labor Day. All of these companies have locations in Massachusetts:
- Aldi
- Big Lots
- Big Y
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Dunkin'
- Fresh Market
- Home Depot
- Kohl's
- Lowes
- McDonald's
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Price Chopper/Market 32
- RiteAid
- 7-Eleven
- Starbucks
- Stop & Shop
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
This list is comprised mainly of national and/or regional chains that have locations in Massachusetts. To see which local businesses are open in your town, you'll want to call or check the store's website. If there are other businesses that you know of that will be open on Labor Day that we haven't included here, let us know and we will add it to the list. We hope you have a safe and fun Labor Day weekend.