The US is full of amazing, pristine freshwater lakes. And the cleanest of them all is right here in the Empire State.

When it comes to choosing just the cleanest lake in New York, there are many great candidates.

Which Lakes Do You Think Are New York's Most Pristine?

Canandaigua and Skaneateles in the Finger Lakes are a couple that come to mind when New Yorkers think 'cleanest.' And if you love the Adirondacks, lakes like Long Lake and Blue Mountain Lake in the heart of the park are known for their pristine natural state.

But maybe what is the most popular New York lake of them all has been named not just the cleanest in the state, but in the whole nation.

Lake George Named America's Cleanest Lake

Lake George is a local gem in the Capital Region's backyard, a popular summer-time destination for so many of us in Upstate New York. From enjoying the lake to everything around it, a few visits to Lake George are always a highlight of summer.

This local gem is now getting national recognition as not just a great place to visit but as the cleanest lake in the nation.

A-Z Animals has ranked their 10 Cleanest Lakes In the United States, with Lake George taking the top spot on the list. Here is what the website had to say about our favorite body of water:

Lake George, known as the “Queen of American Lakes,” is 32 miles long and widely considered one of the country’s most beautiful and cleanest lakes. Each year, the deep blue waters of Lake George, located in the southern Adirondack State Park, attract over 50,000 summer tourists. Water skiing, jet skiing, rafting, and kayaking are among some of the water-based activities available to visitors.

It's a lofty ranking for Lake George, considering some stunning lakes from Colorado, Oregon, and Montana were also included on the list.

Full disclosure, over the years the lake has had various issues with e. coli (including closures here and there of Million Dollar Beach) but for the most part has recovered quickly from such events.

Because we are local and it is such a popular tourist destination maybe at times we forget just how great Lake George is and how lucky we are to have access at our disposal for a day trip or more. It is simply a great place to get out and enjoy all of your favorite watersports, and it is a beautiful body of water to take in on a hot summer day that is also surrounded by numerous local attractions!

