These Basic Rest Area Rules in Massachusetts May Surprise You

If you're someone who travels late at night, you know it can become a tiring task. As a result, you need to pull over to get in a few winks. You may be wondering if there are any laws or rules regarding rest area etiquette in Massachusetts.

Rest Area Rules are Pretty Loose in Massachusetts

According to the website BoonDocker's Bible which gathered its information from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MASSDOT), the rest area rules for sleeping in one's vehicle in Massachusetts are pretty flexible. For the most part, you can sleep/stay in your vehicle at a rest stop as long as you need including the overnight hours providing the rest stop doesn't have any restrictions posted. Some rest stops in Massachusetts may have signs posted regarding how long you can stay in one spot.

There is an Official Rule in Massachusetts Pertaining to Rest Areas

The only hard rule provided on the site is that Massachusetts does have a regulation prohibiting you from leaving your vehicle unattended for more than 30 minutes at a rest area. However, if you are in your vehicle, you shouldn't have any issues.

Feeling Drowsy? Don't Hesitate to Pull Off at a Rest Area

So, the next time you're out driving on a Massachusetts highway and you start to feel drowsy, don't hesitate to pull over at a rest area and take as much time as you need to catch up on some sleep. As previously mentioned, unless the particular rest area you park at has rules posted you should be able to take as much time as you need to catch up on some sleep without having to worry about any consequences. Just to be safe, it's always a good idea to check.

